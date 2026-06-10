Efforts underway to address court case backlog

Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice, Michael Lashley, admits that the criminal justice system continues to face challenges with case management.

However, he notes that significant efforts are being made to address the situation through the proper management of the backlog of cases.

He provided an update on the matter while opening debate on the Supreme Court of Judicature (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in Parliament.

Minister Lashley said files related to firearm offences are currently being prioritised.