Eight outstanding individuals were awarded scholarships from the “Errol and Nita Barrow Educational Trust” for 2026.

They were presented with the awards in a ceremony at the Island Inn Hotel yesterday.

The Trust provides financial assistance to those who would not otherwise receive it, allowing them to pursue studies that contribute to the development of Barbados and the Caribbean.

Scholarship recipient, Tre Hollingsworth, who will be pursuing a Master of Business Administration at the University of Oxford in the UK, says he is grateful.

Rhea Goodridge will be pursuing a Master of Education in Professional Practice, in Dyslexia and Literacy at Middlesex University in the UK.