PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, CMC – El Salvador has sent more than 2,000 soldiers to Haiti as the search continues for four Salvadoran military technicians, members of the United Nations Security Council-authorised Gang Suppression Force (GSF), who went missing following an ambush earlier this month.

A statement issued by El Salvador’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said President Nayib Bukele had spoken by telephone with Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé. Their discussion focused on the rescue operation being conducted by El Salvador on Haitian soil, as well as the continuation of the mission deployed by the Salvadoran government in the country.

“El Salvador will proceed with the operational deployment of more than two thousand soldiers to rescue the four Salvadoran technicians, as part of a large-scale operation supported by various countries and international organisations,” the ministry said in its statement.

Earlier this week, Bukele said in a statement posted on his X account that human remains handed over by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), which were claimed to belong to the four Salvadoran technicians, were not those of his country’s soldiers.

“They are not our men. These remains correspond to a child, a man of a size significantly larger than that of our air technicians, as well as a person who wore part of the uniform of an army that is not ours. Among the remains, identification documents and military uniforms from other countries were also found,” he wrote.

The four Salvadorans went missing on October 18, after their armoured vehicle was ambushed by armed groups in Croix-des-Bouquets, an area controlled by gangs northeast of Port-au-Prince.

Bukele said El Salvador is covering 90 per cent of the operational expenses and emphasised that the mission is not an invasion, although he has warned Haitian gangs of severe retaliation if the men are not returned.

In a statement, Prime Minister Fils-Aimé said both countries had reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral coordination and operational cooperation. This includes efforts within the framework of the mission to support search operations and address security challenges.

The Haitian government expressed solidarity with the abducted Salvadoran service members and their families, reiterating its determination to work alongside its partners to restore security and stability in the country.

The statement said the government remains fully engaged and, in coordination with its partners, reaffirmed its commitment to cooperation that respects the authority of the Haitian state, with the ultimate goal of achieving a lasting restoration of national security.

Meanwhile, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, speaking on a radio programme, said his country, which shares a border with Haiti, was taking all necessary steps to address its security concerns.

“For us, security does not begin at our border. It begins approximately 20 kilometres from the border, on the Haitian side. Out of a sense of responsibility, we will not permit the presence of gangs within this distance, as it falls under our security threshold,” he said.

“We will act in coordination with the Haitian government; we will not tolerate these gangs within 20 kilometres of the border. Should such a situation arise, the country would act in coordination with the Haitian authorities,” he said during the programme, which featured Minister of Defence Lieutenant General Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre.