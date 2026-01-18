Election Bell Rung: Bajans to head to the polls on February 11

Barbadians will go to the polls on February 11th.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley made the announcement moments ago, while also noting that nomination day is January 27th.

She made the revelation during the nomination for the candidate for The City of Bridgetown this evening, where senior defence attorney Michael Lashley was selected unopposed to represent that constituency.

Prime Minister Mottley told a packed hall at the Westbury Primary School that she visited President of Barabdos, Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic and advised His Excellency of the dates.