Electoral rules breached with DLP billboard during election

An electronic billboard promoting Democratic Labour Party candidates caught many off guard as it remained in operation during today’s general election.

The digital sign was positioned on the left side of the highway for motorists approaching the Bussa Roundabout from the north.

While such political messaging is permitted during the official campaign period, it is prohibited on election day.

According to the Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s website, “On election day, the use of loud speakers, bunting, bands of music, flags, party badges, or any such paraphernalia as political propaganda, is forbidden.”