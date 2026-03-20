Electric vehicle dealers welcome Budget measures

Electric vehicle dealers have welcomed the new measures in the 2026 Financial and Budgetary Proposals.

Chief Operating Officer at Megapower Vehicles, Christopher McFarlane, expressed strong support for the recent extensions included in the proposals.

Speaking on behalf of the sector, McFarlane said the extensions are highly significant for the development of the electric vehicle industry and align well with Government’s 2030 goals.

The Chief Operating Officer also affirmed that the vehicles are safe and highlighted that the local electric vehicle market is experiencing growth.