Households are being urged to brace for higher electricity bills.

According to a statement from the Barbados Light & Power Company Limited, the increase is a result of rising global oil prices.

Barbados generates about 80% of its electricity using fuel bought on the international market.

This means changes in global oil prices are reflected in the fuel portion of customers’ electricity bills.

The Fuel Clause Adjustment has increased from 28.9949 cents per kilowatt in February to 35.8256 cents per kilowatt in March.

The hike means that for an average household using 250 kilowatt hours of electricity provided by the Light & Power Company, the increase will be an estimated $17 rise on the monthly bill.