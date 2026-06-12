Elon Musk becomes the world’s first trillionaire

(CNN) — Elon Musk just became the world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX, his rocket and AI company, went public on Friday. It’s a staggering amount of wealth never seen before in the history of human commerce.

Musk, the world’s richest man even before SpaceX’s IPO, already owns about $279 billion in stock and options thanks to his role as Tesla’s CEO. After shares of SpaceX started trading, he added another $982 billion from owning nearly half the stock of SpaceX, which as of Friday was valued at $2 trillion. All told, that’s $1.26 trillion for Musk from just his two public companies.

However, Musk’s wealth is paper wealth, not a pile of cash in a bank somewhere. All of it is subject to how investors continue to value his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, going forward.

One trillion dollars is one million million dollars. That would be impossible to spend in any reasonable manner in one lifetime. If one were to spend $1 million every hour every day, it would still take more than a century to spend $1 trillion.

To help put it in context, here are six things that are worth less than Elon Musk.

The economies of most countries

Across the globe, only 20 countries have economies that are larger than $1.1 trillion, according to the International Monetary Fund. That means the vast majority of the world’s nations have an economy worth less than Musk.

Among them are Taiwan ($977 billion), Ireland ($779 billion) Sweden ($760 billion) and Singapore ($660 billion), along with Musk’s native South Africa ($480 billion).

The economy of Manhattan

Of course, you don’t have to go overseas to find economies smaller than Musk’s investment portfolio.

The island of Manhattan, home base for many of America’s financial and corporate powerhouses including Wall Street, had a gross domestic product of just over $1 trillion in 2024. (That’s the most recent year for which data is available from the Federal Reserve.)

All the property in Houston

Houston is the nation’s fourth-largest city, after New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. The Texas city, located on the Gulf Coast, is a hub for the booming oil and gas industry in the United States.

All the property in the city, both residential and commercial, is worth about $879 billion in total, according to the most recent data available.

All the new US vehicles purchased

After housing, cars and trucks are the largest purchase made by most Americans.

The average price of a new car hit a record of $48,402 across all sales last year. Even so, Americans bought 16.3 million new cars in 2025, which cost a total $789 billion.

Other tech billionaires

Musk’s net worth could soon leave his tech billionaire peers in the dust.

Even if you lump together the wealth estimates of the next four richest people in the world – Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos – their combined net worths of $1.09 trillion falls just short of Musk’s wealth.

Like Musk, they all made their fortunes from stocks of the tech firms they founded.

Every professional sports team

Sports teams are the one of the most expensive toys billionaires love to purchase. But $1 trillion could buy you virtually every sports team on the planet.

In fact, the 50 most valuable sports teams from around the world are worth only a third of that when combined– an estimated $353 billion according to Forbes, which tracks sports teams’ valuations. That includes the most valuable, the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys at an estimated $13 billion, down to number 50, the Toronto Raptors of the NBA at about $5 billion.