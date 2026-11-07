For the second consecutive year, Barbadian golfer Emily Odwin has advanced to the final round of qualifying for the LPGA Q-Series.

Odwin secured her spot after finishing tied for 26th at the qualifying stage in Venice, Florida, with a four-round total of four-under-par 284.

She posted rounds of 72, 69, 71 and 72 in the 72-hole event, which featured 198 players at Plantation Golf and Country Club.

With the top 55 and ties advancing, Odwin comfortably booked her place in the final qualifying stage.