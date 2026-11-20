Barbadian golfer Emily Odwin has made a move up the leaderboard, climbing into a tie for 21st place following the second round of the 2026 LPGA Q-Series Final Qualifying Stage in Alabama.

Odwin delivered an improved performance this evening, carding a two-under-par 69 to build on her opening-round score of 70.

The Bajan now sits on a two-round total of 139, placing her eight strokes behind tournament leader and American golfer Meghan Ganne, who tops the standings with 131.

Odwin will look to maintain her upward momentum when the third round gets underway tomorrow.