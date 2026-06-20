Emily Odwin makes history with professional golf debut

Barbadian golfer Emily Odwin has made history after making her professional debut today at the Epson Tour Great Lakes Championship in Harbor Springs, Michigan.

Odwin, one of Barbados’ most accomplished amateur golfers, recently announced her decision to turn professional following an outstanding collegiate career at Southern Methodist University in the United States.

The milestone represents the culmination of years of dedication, discipline and hard work, as Odwin becomes the first female Barbadian golfer to achieve the feat.

Odwin enters the professional game following an exceptional senior season at SMU, where she earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honours.

She also earned All-ACC Team Golf honours for the first time in her collegiate career after posting a 71.84 adjusted scoring average, one of the best single-season performances in the university’s history.

Speaking of that debut, after the opening round, she sits at two-under-par following an impressive round of 70.