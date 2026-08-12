Empire come from behind to beat Mavericks admin Published: August 12, 2026 | Updated: August 12, 2026 1 minute read Empire Football Club defeated Mavericks in the latest clash of the BFA Women’s League. Playing at the Technical Centre in Wildey last night, Empire came from behind to secure a 4-2 victory. Post navigation Previous: Tridents open CPL campaign with five-run winNext: Government to boost support for locally-based track and field athletes Related Stories 1 minute read New venue reportedly identified for Suarez Brothers Circus admin August 12, 2026 1 minute read Barbados to host Caribbean Investment Forum set for October admin August 12, 2026 1 minute read Barbados is investment-ready, says Minister admin August 12, 2026 1 minute read Businesses offer discounts to mark International Youth Day admin August 12, 2026 1 minute read Jayden Green returns home after impressive run at World Athletics U20 Champs Grace-Anne Smith August 12, 2026 1 minute read Government to boost support for locally-based track and field athletes admin August 12, 2026 We Are De Crop Over Vibe This Week in Barbados: Keeping cultural rhythm alive 1 This Week in Barbados: Keeping cultural rhythm alive August 11, 2026 Pic-O-De-Crop Monarch to decide on prize 2 Pic-O-De-Crop Monarch to decide on prize August 5, 2026 Cohobblopot returns to massive crowd 3 Cohobblopot returns to massive crowd August 5, 2026 Breakfast fete blends quality entertainment and fine cuisine 4 Breakfast fete blends quality entertainment and fine cuisine August 4, 2026