A claim of unfair dismissal brought by broadcaster and calypsonian Ronnie Clarke against Starcom Network is now heading to the Employment Rights Tribunal for determination.

Mr Clarke’s attorney, Hal Gollop, said the matter will proceed to the tribunal after efforts at the Labour Department level failed to resolve the dispute.

He explained that the case reached a roadblock during attempts at conciliation, and the matter will now await a date for its first hearing before the ERT.

Mr Gollop added that Mr Clarke’s situation remains in limbo as he awaits the tribunal’s scheduling of proceedings.