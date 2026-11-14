The Barbados Football Association’s FIFA Women’s Campaign is already receiving a positive response from schools following the first outreach session.

The FIFA Women’s Campaign is a global grassroots development initiative aimed at increasing female participation in football, while creating greater opportunities for young girls to develop their skills, access quality coaching and progress in the sport.

It forms part of FIFA’s wider strategy to strengthen women’s football through grassroots engagement and contribute to the growth of the women’s game in Barbados.

As part of the initiative, a number of the island’s secondary schools visited the BFA Technical Centre in Wildey this week, where students were introduced to the game and the many possibilities that exist in women’s football.

BFA President Randy Harris is encouraged by the response so far.