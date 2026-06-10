Endeavour Cooperative Credit Union expands through new partnerships

The Endeavour Cooperative Credit Union Limited is spreading its wings.

During a ceremony at Manor Lodge to mark the unveiling of its new partnerships initiative, President of the Board of Directors, Anthony Walruths, said the strategic move follows in-depth study and careful planning.

He added that the credit union’s leadership is fully committed to strengthening its position in the competitive marketplace by forging valuable partnerships that will enhance services, broaden member benefits and drive sustainable growth.

As partners signed memorandums of understanding, Mr. Walruths maintained that the organisation’s trajectory remains positive despite the current uncertain conditions.