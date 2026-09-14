This year’s recipients of the Energy Development Scholarships and Grants have been urged to share what they have learnt with the country.

The call is coming from Senior Minister in the Productive Sector and Minister of Energy and Business, Kerrie Symmonds, who is asking the students to remember that the programme was established by the Government to guide the development of Barbados’ energy sector.

This is the first year that the Ministry is offering the one-off Energy Development Grant to support students pursuing doctoral studies in the energy sector.

Minister Symmonds was speaking during the presentation ceremony at his Warrens office complex.

It is envisioned that the scholarship and grant will contribute to the development of local expertise and knowledge by providing opportunities for aspiring Barbadians to pursue postgraduate programmes of study relating to energy development.