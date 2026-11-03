England Lions cruised to an eight-wicket victory over West Indies A after dismissing the hosts for just 98 before chasing down the target with plenty of overs to spare in the first T20 of their three-match series.

Playing at the Conaree Cricket Club in St. Kitts, West Indies A were bowled out for 98 in 19.4 overs, struggling to build any significant partnerships.

Alick Athanaze and Shadrack Descartes led the batting with knocks of 20 each.

In reply, the Lions made light work of the chase, reaching 101 for two in just 10.1 overs, led by Thomas Rew’s unbeaten half-century, to seal the victory.