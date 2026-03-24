Enhanced patrols launched to combat praedial larceny

The Barbados Police Service Southern Division has implemented an enhanced series of nightly anti-praedial larceny patrols to combat crop theft, in a pilot project that may be rolled out across other divisions on the island.

The initiative was outlined by Deputy Commander of the Southern Division, Superintendent Anthony Warner.

Superintendent Warner was speaking following a meeting with farmers from across the island, held earlier today at King George V Memorial Park in St Philip, in collaboration with the state-owned Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation.

He adds that the aim is to strengthen surveillance of farming areas, introduce a structured harvest modification procedure, and establish standardised produce identification systems.