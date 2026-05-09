Entrepreneur says variety key in competitive optical market

As a small entrepreneur in Barbados’s lens market, it is a squeeze.

That is how founder and manager of Sixteen 28 Optical Styles, Anmar Brathwaite, described the industry in Barbados.

However, she told the Business Report that the variety and diversity of styles are what set her enterprise apart from the larger operations in the marketplace.

She explained that style remains their main focus and that no one is left out in her planning.

The small businesswoman also revealed that several attention-grabbing initiatives are already underway this month and provided specific details.