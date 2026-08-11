A government-to-government arrangement.

That’s how President of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners, Dr. Lynda Williams, describes the pending arrival of specialist Ethiopian doctors and nurses to work in Barbados.

Earlier this year, on May 20, Barbados and Ethiopia signed a landmark memorandum of understanding in Geneva to establish a formal framework for health workforce mobility.

The agreement enables the ethical recruitment of specialist Ethiopian doctors and nurses to address critical staffing shortages in Barbados’ public healthcare system.

The first tranche of specialist doctors from Ethiopia is due to arrive in Barbados soon.