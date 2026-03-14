EVs remain affordable despite expected electricity rate hike, says Auto Retailer

One car company is trying to alleviate any fears about the intended increase from the Barbados Light and Power and the effect it could have on charging vehicles.

General Manager of Caribbean Auto Retailers Barbados, Chris Haywood, speaking during the launch of the company’s two new vehicles, says that for every $100 spent at the pump, owners of electric vehicles or hybrids save at least $75.

He says because of this, even if there is a rise in electricity, owning an electric vehicle or hybrid still remains the more affordable option.

Haywood also says the company has provided training for all personnel on electric vehicles and hybrids, allowing them to be well-equipped to handle any mechanical issues that may arise with the vehicles.