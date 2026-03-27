There were many outstanding performances at the Dasani BSSAC Championships, so many that we can’t recap all, but we do have those which made the highlights.

Jalino Hamlet of St. Leonard’s set two new records in the Under-15 boys division.

First, the 100 metres mark fell in the semifinals this morning, with the new mark being 11.07 seconds.

Hamlet followed up that performance with a new record in the 400 metres – 48.80 seconds.

Also hailing from St. Leonard’s, Alex Jones-Ifill set a new mark in the Under-13 boys 400 metres – 55.02 seconds.

And finally, Ashlyn Simmons of Alexandra, in her final event at the BSSAC level, broke her own 800 metres record for the Under-20s – two minutes 8.57 seconds.