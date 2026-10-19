The work of the Barbados Gateway Training Initiative has never been more important than it is today.

So says Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Technological and Vocational Training, Debra Dowridge.

She was delivering remarks to participants of the programme at their graduation ceremony at Wyndham Grand Barbados Resort over the weekend.

Ms Dowridge says that in a rapidly changing economy, technical and vocational education and training provide an essential bridge between ambition and opportunity.

Ms Dowridge says the Ministry remains committed to creating pathways for skills development, workforce readiness and lifelong learning.

She adds that education and training transform lives, strengthen communities and advance national development.