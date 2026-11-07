(CNN) — In the course of scientific discovery, there are triumphant moments when researchers present their findings to a rapt audience that jumps to its feet for a standing ovation.

It happened in a conference room full of doctors in May after they learned that a new drug, daraxonrasib, nearly doubled survival time for pancreatic cancer patients.

Then there is the reaction that Dr Steven Nissen expects at the American Heart Association’s annual conference on Saturday, when he reveals the results of a large study testing an experimental drug designed to lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

“I’m going to have to weather the gasp in the audience,” said Nissen, a preventive cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

Many at Nissen’s presentation will already know that the drug he studied, pelacarsen, failed to achieve its primary goal: lowering the risk of major cardiovascular events by reducing a sticky, protein-wrapped fat in the blood called lipoprotein (a), or Lp(a).

But Nissen knows the audience is holding out hope that the drug showed some signs of success in secondary measures. Perhaps it worked for people with medical conditions such as diabetes, or prevented some adverse outcomes, if not all. Perhaps too many people dropped out of the trial before it could meet its target.

“It wasn’t a near miss. It just didn’t have an effect on outcomes, and I don’t think virtually anybody’s prepared to hear that,” Nissen told CNN.

“This is the first time anybody’s been able to study a drug to treat this disorder, which more than a billion people have, and you know was widely expected to be positive, to be favourable. I mean, uniformly expected to be favourable. So everybody’s going to be pretty surprised when they see the results.”

In other words, instead of a blockbuster, the drug is a bust. Novartis, which has already invested tens of millions of dollars in its development, has decided to abandon it.

No breakthrough for patients yet

In science, major failures can be as important as major successes, and the new study raises questions that may force cardiologists to rethink the role of lipoprotein (a) in the development of cardiovascular disease.

Nissen and his colleagues have spent the past seven years testing pelacarsen, which interferes with the body’s ability to produce Lp(a). Excessive levels of Lp(a) are thought to promote clotting in the arteries around the heart, as well as increase inflammation, making it a double blow to heart attack risk.

Some people inherit a tendency to produce more Lp(a) than others, and studies have shown that people with the highest levels in their blood are two to four times more likely to have a heart attack compared with those with the lowest levels, according to the American Heart Association.

“I see these patients,” Nissen said. “I will see young women who have a stroke in their 30s and their only risk factor is high lipoprotein (a).

“It’s a pure genetic risk.”

The study randomly divided 8,350 people who had previously experienced a cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack or stroke, and had high levels of Lp(a) into two groups. Half received pelacarsen, while the other half received a placebo. Neither the patients nor the study investigators knew who was receiving the drug. Most patients were followed for nearly five years.

At the end of the study, researchers’ main comparison between the two groups was an outcome called MACE – major adverse cardiovascular events. It included any type of heart-related death, as well as non-fatal heart attacks, strokes and whether patients had needed an urgent procedure to treat a blocked blood vessel, such as heart bypass surgery.

When the study results were unblinded, however, there was a surprise. While high-risk patients taking pelacarsen had much lower levels of lipoprotein (a) than at the start of the study, they had virtually the same risk of dying from heart disease or experiencing a serious cardiovascular event as those in the placebo group. Roughly 12 per cent of patients in each group experienced a serious heart-related event over the course of the study, regardless of whether they received pelacarsen.

The full results of the study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Saturday. Although researchers examined the data in several different ways, breaking down outcomes by underlying medical conditions such as diabetes and looking at the drug’s impact on individual types of cardiovascular events, there was essentially no difference.

The medication did exactly what everyone expected it to do, lowering Lp(a) levels by an average of about 77 per cent in patients who took it. But there was no sign that it had any impact on the risk of death from cardiovascular disease, heart attacks, strokes or the likelihood that a person might need a stent or bypass surgery to treat a clot near the heart.

“I am flabbergasted,” said Dr Fatima Rodriguez, chief of preventive cardiology at Stanford University, who was not involved in the research. “There is no signal.”

The big question is what to do now.

What now?

This year, for the first time, the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology recommended that every adult be tested for Lp(a) at least once in their lifetime. One test is thought to be sufficient because studies have shown that a person’s level remains relatively stable throughout their life. Drug manufacturers, including Novartis, have been actively raising awareness of the risks associated with Lp(a) and promoting the new testing guideline.

There is currently no treatment that specifically addresses the risk associated with high Lp(a) levels. For that reason, some experts, such as Dr Karol Watson, a cardiologist and professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, thought it might be premature to encourage universal screening.

Testing proponents argue that knowing a patient’s Lp(a) level can help refine their heart disease risk assessment, Watson said.

“I kind of say hogwash to that because there’s a lot of things we know that are associated with risk, like homocysteine level. No one tells us to measure that because there’s nothing we can do,” Watson added, referring to an amino acid that can damage blood vessels and contribute to heart disease if it builds up in the blood.

Still, when the new testing guidelines were introduced, several promising Lp(a)-lowering therapies were on the horizon. Many anticipated a medical breakthrough when pelacarsen entered the final stage of clinical testing in 2019. Early studies, including Nissen’s, showed that it could effectively reduce Lp(a) levels by 70 to 80 per cent.

The drug was expected to be the first in a new wave of treatments.

“What we’ve done now is set up a whole bunch of people who are really anxious about this now, and we still tell them we have nothing to offer them,” Watson said.

Lessons from a failed trial

In science, the study led by Nissen would be described as a negative or failed trial. But Stanford’s Rodriguez believes that is something of a misnomer.

“This is such an important trial, and negative trials are sometimes even more important than positive trials,” Rodriguez said.

The trial was so well conducted, Rodriguez said, and its results are so clear, that it will send scientists back to the drawing board to reconsider what is known and what remains uncertain.

“It can help us kind of say, all right, is it that we’re just looking at the wrong marker, which is one possibility, or is it that it’s the wrong drug or the wrong population?” she added. Or perhaps the entire theory that Lp(a) drives heart disease risk is misguided.

Nissen also has some theories about the results. He said patients in the trial were older, and may therefore have been at a stage of heart disease where lowering Lp(a) offered no benefit. Their LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, was also well controlled. Studies have shown that aggressively lowering LDL cholesterol with statin medications may help mitigate the risk associated with high Lp(a) levels. Finally, although pelacarsen lowered Lp(a) by nearly 80 per cent, levels may need to be reduced by 90 to 95 per cent to produce a reduction in heart disease risk.

There are other, more potent Lp(a)-lowering medications already in clinical trials, he noted. He also believes these types of drugs may be most effective if taken earlier in the disease process, before a person experiences their first heart attack or stroke – an approach known as primary prevention.

What patients can do

For now, people who are tested for lipoprotein (a) and found to have high levels can manage their risk by addressing other known contributors to heart disease. Nissen said exercise, weight loss and, importantly, taking a statin to lower LDL cholesterol as much as possible should all be part of a person’s preventive care.

Dr Anurag Mehta, a cardiologist with Emory Healthcare and an expert on Lp(a), said he hoped the study results would not discourage people from getting tested.

“I do think that it is one of the strongest markers of heart disease risk,” Mehta said. There is benefit in being tested, understanding your risk and knowing the steps you can take to control what you can. “That’s where the utility is.”

The road to scientific progress is often rocky.

The first statin medication, called Compactin, which was discovered by a Japanese biochemist in the 1970s, lowered cholesterol but had so many safety problems that it was never brought to market.

Modern statins are “amongst the most incredible drugs we’ve ever had at reducing morbidity and mortality”, Nissen said. Perhaps the same story will unfold for Lp(a)-lowering medications.

“I got thrown off the horse. I’m going to get back on the horse,” Nissen said. He plans to complete two other ongoing trials for newer Lp(a)-lowering medications and hopes for better results next time. “We hope we can help these patients.”