Fair Trading Commission marks 25 years of consumer protection
The Fair Trading Commission is celebrating 25 years of consumer protection in Barbados.
An open house at the Commission’s headquarters in Green Hill, St. Michael, saw employees and stakeholders engage members of the public to learn more about the role of the organisation.
Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Trading Commission, Brian Reece, says the event also aims to determine how the Commission can better serve the country in the future.