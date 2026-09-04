Police have identified the victim of the fatal stabbing which occurred at the Fairchild Street Vendors Market in The City on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

He was identified by a relative as Andre Jamal Harry, 42, of 1st Avenue, Ivy, St Michael.

Preliminary investigations revealed there was an altercation involving some males, resulting in one of them receiving stab wounds.

He was transported to the hospital in a public service vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. A person of interest is assisting police with the investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information that may assist to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Criminal Investigations Department Central at 430-7189 or 430-7190.