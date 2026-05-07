Child rights advocate, the Honourable Faith Marshall-Harris, has been reappointed as Chair of the National Committee on the Rights of the Child.

The mandate of the last committee ended in August 2025, and several intervening events and resulting changes led to delays in the formation of a new committee.

However, the new committee has now been convened.

Ms Marshall-Harris says the committee has been tasked with monitoring issues affecting the nation’s children and reporting its findings to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, of which she is a member.

She adds that the new committee is made up of one of the best qualified and most committed memberships over the thirteen years she has served as chair.

Members who previously served with distinction have been joined by new appointees, bringing together a wealth of expertise, talent and commitment that she says is desperately needed.