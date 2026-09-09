Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have ended the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ six-match winning streak and moved to the top of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League points standings after last night’s top-of-the-table clash at Providence.

Sent into bat, the Falcons posted a defendable 182 for five from their 20 overs.

Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 36, while Player of the Match Shadab Khan smashed 33 not out off just nine balls, hitting two fours and three sixes.

The Warriors, in reply, were scoring quickly, but lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 117, for the Falcons to win by 65 runs.

Alzarri Joseph took four for 41, while Khan had two for 19.

The result lifts the Falcons into first place on 13 points after completing their ten preliminary matches, while the Warriors drop to second on 12, but still have three fixtures to play.

Both teams, however, have already qualified for the play-offs.

The battle for the remaining two play-off spots continues tonight, with fourth-placed St Lucia Kings in their final preliminary match against the Warriors at Providence.