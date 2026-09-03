Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have extended their lead at the top of the Republic Bank CPL, thanks to last night’s victory over hosts Trinbago Knight Riders at Queen’s Park Oval.

Sent into bat, the Falcons made a defendable 183 for 4 off their 20 overs.

Hasan Nawaz was their top scorer with 76 a knock that had nine fours and three sixes.

In reply, TKR were restricted to 175 for 7, for the Falcons to win by eight runs.

Player of the Match Rahkeem Cornwall led the bowling attack with 3 for 17, while for the defending champions, Joshua Da Silva top-scored with an unbeaten 54.

Falcons lead now on 11 points, while TKR are sixth on four points.

Today’s game will see hosts St Kitts and Nevis Patriots taking on St Lucia Kings at Warner Park from 7 p.m.