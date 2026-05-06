Family appeals for help as 17-year-old Noi Jemmott battles acute leukaemia

A plea is being made to all Barbadians to assist 17-year-old Noi Jemmott, who was diagnosed with acute leukaemia a week ago.

Noi is currently in Colombia, undergoing medical treatment.

Her father, Janson Jemmott, recalls what he thought was a routine visit to the doctor for suspected dengue fever, which turned into every parent’s worst nightmare.

He says the family’s life changed in less than 12 hours when they were given the devastating news.

Noi’s godmother, Shimona O’Neale, has since turned to social media to launch a GoFundMe campaign to assist with her treatment.

Their goal is to raise US$130,000 monthly to facilitate Noi’s care.