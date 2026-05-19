FAO backs fish silage fertiliser initiative

The Food and Agriculture Organisation is giving its full support to the local fishing industry’s plan to create fertiliser using fish silage.

Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean, Rene Orellana Halkyer, described the initiative as an excellent example of sustainability within the fishing industry across the region.

He said the project demonstrates an economic and business model that could be replicated in other parts of the world.

Mr. Halkyer made the comments following a tour of the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex this morning.

Meanwhile, Chief Fisheries Officer Shelly-Ann Cox said officials continue to engage stakeholders across all sectors of the fishing industry to ensure that the goals of management and sustainable development remain at the forefront of the sector’s agenda.