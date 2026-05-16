Barbadian chess rising star Jeremiah Farley continued his impressive campaign at the Pan-American Under-13 Open Scholastic Chess Championship after scoring a victory in his sixth-round match in El Salvador today.

Farley defeated Peru’s Ian Neyef Dergan Lobos following a gruelling four-hour encounter, after earlier playing to a draw against American opponent Tanav Balaji in the fifth round of the standard competition.

Last night, he competed in another nine-round blitz tournament after finishing 10th in the first blitz competition earlier this week.

Farley returns to the boards today for rounds seven and eight of the main draw, before the final round takes place on Sunday.