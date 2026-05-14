Farley earns two draws at Pan-American chess championships

Jeremiah Farley has earned two draws in his first three games at the ongoing Pan-American Under-13 Open Scholastics Chess Championship in El Salvador.

The 12-year-old had a difficult start to the tournament, losing his opening game to Fernando Medina of Mexico. However, he has since settled down, earning draws in the next two rounds against Jeffry Rodriguez of Puerto Rico and Iker Gen of Mexico.

There are six more rounds remaining in the tournament, which resumes tomorrow after tonight’s blitz competition.