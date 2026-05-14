Young Barbadian chess sensation Jeremiah Farley finished in the top 10 of last night’s rapid blitz competition at the Pan-American Under-13 Open Scholastic Chess Championship in El Salvador.

Farley, who entered seeded 14th, produced a strong performance over the nine rounds to move up to 10th position in the standings. He finished with five out of a possible nine points, recording four wins, two draws and three losses against a highly competitive field of young players from across the region.

The rapid blitz segment provided fast-paced action and tested the players’ ability to think quickly under pressure, with Farley showing composure and determination throughout.

The main championship resumed today, with Farley continuing to battle hard. After the opening three rounds, he has so far recorded two draws and one loss as he looks to improve his position in the standings before the tournament concludes.