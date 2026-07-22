Farm Road and Speightstown United played to an entertaining 2-all draw when Round One action in the Emancipation Cup 2026 tournament continued recently at Speightstown.

Speightstown United opened the scoring in the 21st minute after a foul in the box, and the referee pointed to the spot for a penalty.

Ramon Greaves stepped up and converted, making it 1-nil.

However, that lead only lasted three minutes, with Azari Collymore scoring in the 24th minute before netting a second in the 70th to give Farm Road a 2-1 advantage.

However, Enrique Babb would be the hero for Speightstown United late, earning his team a share of the spoils with the equaliser in the 82nd minute.

The game ended 2-all.