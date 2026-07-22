Farmers are being encouraged to take advantage of Government’s contract farming programme through the Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (BADMC) as part of efforts to strengthen food security and reduce the cost of living.

Minister of Public and Private Investment, Hon. Indar Weir, says Government is considering changes to allow rebates for water harvesting projects to be made available earlier.

He says roof water harvesting is a practical solution that farmers in St Philip should embrace.

He was responding to concerns expressed at the Ideas Forum in St Philip.

He also urged farmers to participate in the BADMC’s contract growing programme, saying it offers guaranteed markets and production support.