Farmers record strong Christmas meat sales, says BAS CEO
Farmers supplying meat products enjoyed a strong Christmas season, according to Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agriculture Society, James Paul.
He says farmers were well prepared for the season and were able to meet customer demand.
Mr. Paul noted that while meats were available in abundance, heavy rains in November affected the availability of some vegetables.
Despite the strong Christmas sales, Mr Paul says there is still pork on hand, pointing to the production capacity of local farmers.