Festive cheer lights up Speightstown Esplanade

The north of the island truly felt the Christmas spirit last evening as the Speightstown Esplanade was set alight with performances from talents from the north of the island.

The Christmas exhibition, named ‘Carolling in Speightstown‘, started in the late evening and saw groups and individuals showcasing their skills, with some playing steel pan while others sang Christmas songs.

Both young and not-so-young performers were represented.

One of the groups on show was the Gordon Greenidge Primary School Choir, which performed a Christmas version of Red Plastic Bag’s popular song “Something’s Happening”.

Joining in the festivities was Member of Parliament for St. Peter, Colin Jordan, who sang some popular Christmas songs with the crowd.

Afterwards, Mr. Jordan asked those gathered to try to commit to making the good feeling of Christmas extend into 2026.