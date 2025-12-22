Festive spirit of giving shines at St. Aidan’s Church

St. Aidan’s Church in St. Joseph was on the receiving end of charity yesterday, as both the Department of Emergency Management and the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge provided donations.

The church, situated by the sea in Bathsheba, is currently about to embark on some renovations, and the two organisations visited not only to worship but to contribute in a small way during the festive season.

Speaking during the church service, Director of the Department of Emergency Management, Kerry Hinds, said the organisation will continue to help in whatever way it can.

Meanwhile, Grand Master of the Prince Hall Grand Lodge, Gilmore Goddard, said he is happy that his organisation could continue to support the church.