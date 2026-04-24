The fight against cervical cancer remains unfinished business in Barbados and the Caribbean.

This declaration by President of the Caribbean Gynecologic Cancer Society, Dr. Raleigh Butler, during his address on the opening day of the CME Scientific Conference being held at the Hilton Barbados Resort.

Under the theme Enduring Pathways, Emerging Horizons: Innovations Built on Strong Traditional Practice, Dr. Butler informed the gathering of local, regional and international delegates that the Caribbean ranks among the top ten in the world for cervical cancer incidence.

Before making a presentation to medical stalwart Dr. Denny Dupertrello, he said the two-day conference represents a further investment in the women of the Caribbean, with the compass set to achieve greater reach.

Head of the Fertility Centre, Dr. Juliet Skinner, highlighted improved treatment options in the oncology field during her presentation and provided detailed information on the advancements.