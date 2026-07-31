Last night, several artistes gathered at the National Botanical Gardens for rehearsals ahead of one of the most highly anticipated events on the Crop Over calendar, the Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop Finals, powered by Q100.7 FM.

Eighteen calypsonians will battle for the calypso crown, including defending monarch Mr Blood with his song, Ain’t Leaving.

Former monarch Quon will be the first to take the stage, followed by J. Diamond, Raheem, Mr Blood, Queen T, Tae, Skung Yung, Niqa, Iweb, Sir Ruel, Colin Spencer, Chrystal Cummins Beckles, Kid Site, Adrian Clarke, Yahandje, Billboard, Jamal Slocombe and De Announcer.

Thousands of people are expected to descend on the National Botanical Gardens tonight as the Pic-O-De-Crop Finals get underway at 8:00 p.m.