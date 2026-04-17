It’s down to the finals tomorrow of the ITF World Junior Tour J30 Bridgetown tournament, currently being played in Barbados.

In semi-final action today at the Raymond Forde Tennis Centre, Ava Sanicharan continued her strong run, defeating fellow Canadian Leah Schwarz in the girls’ division.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Xzavier Hastick booked his place in the boys’ final with a win over Nirbhay Agarwal of the USA.

Hastick will now face Luca Sevim of the USA in the boys’ singles final, after Sevim defeated Forrest Cao of Canada 6-4, 6-1.

In the girls’ final, Sanicharan will come up against Michelle Agelvis of Venezuela, who advanced after beating Canada’s Anvika Saraswathi 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.