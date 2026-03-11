Finance Minister meets private sector ahead of budget

National objectives and the uncertainty in the global market were key topics discussed during a meeting between Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn and the Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) ahead of next Monday’s financial statement and budgetary proposals.

Chairman of the BPSA, James “Jimmy” Clarke, tells The Business Report that the BPSA, along with several other private sector organisations, participated actively in the meeting.

He described the session as very engaging and noted that the government has been given time to carefully review the proposals aimed at fostering growth in the Barbados economy.