Ryan Straughn has offered a stark assessment of Barbados’ economic outlook, stating that there is currently no clear path to sustainable growth.

He made the comments during a breakfast panel discussion on the second day of the IDB Invest Sustainable Week 2026 conference at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lords Castle Resort today.

Speaking under the theme The Fiscal Edge, Minister Straughn stressed that achieving sustainable economic growth depends heavily on engaging the private sector.

He pointed out that without the active participation and support of private businesses, efforts to build a resilient and long-term growth trajectory will fall short.

Trevor Thorpe attended the session at the Wyndham and filed this report.