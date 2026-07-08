Finance Minister warns against high-interest short-term loans
A warning has been issued about short-term loans that carry high interest rates.
It comes from Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn, who says such arrangements could lead to financial difficulties.
The Finance Minister was speaking during debate in the House of Assembly on the Protection of Wages Bill recently.
While noting that Government is not in the business of telling individuals how to spend their money, he said employees must ensure they obtain financing that is better suited to their needs.