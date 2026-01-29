Fire officials are investigating a blaze which occurred last night in My Lord’s Hill, St Michael, leaving one house destroyed and two others damaged.

Divisional Officer of the Barbados Fire Service, Tremelle Perch, says the emergency call was received at 7:39 p.m.

He adds that three senior officers and ten fire officers responded to the incident with three water tenders, one from the Bridgetown Port and two from the Bridgetown Fire Station.