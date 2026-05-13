Fire officials urge caution after Sion Hill blaze

A caution has been issued to Barbadians to be mindful of appliances and electronics left plugged in and unattended.

The warning came from Sub-Officer Adrian Broomes following a fire at Sion Hill Main Road, St. James, this afternoon, which gutted a two-bedroom, uninsured house.

Sub-Officer Broomes said Station Officer Alridge Straker and seven fire officers responded to the blaze at 12:35 p.m., with two tenders from Arch Hall Fire Station and the Bridgetown Port.

He added that the Fire Service is currently being bombarded with grass fires at this time of year and is urging Barbadians to play their part in reducing the strain.

Member of Parliament for Chad Blackman, St. James North, said unfortunately all belongings were lost in the blaze.

He also noted that the Social Empowerment Agency was on hand to ensure affected family members received necessary assistance.