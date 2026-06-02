Five Barbadian cricketers have been selected by the Cricket West Indies Masters Association for the upcoming IMC Over-60s World Cup.

Retaining his place from the previous tournament is Keith Seale, while Ken Mayers, Victor Patrick, Anthony Small and Steve Linton will be making their World Cup debuts.

Small and Linton are Barbadians currently based in England.

Meanwhile, Emmerson Jordan, who represented the West Indies at the last Masters World Cup in India, has been named as a reserve.

The IMC Over-60s World Cup will be staged in Mississauga, Ontario, from August 9 to 23.