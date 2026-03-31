Five teenage girls, including three 16-year-olds, one 15-year-old, and one 14-year-old, have appeared before the District “A” Criminal Court today.

One of the juveniles was charged with wounding and causing a disturbance, while the remaining four face charges of causing a disturbance.

All charges stem from an incident which occurred on March 27th along Marhill Street in The City.

Three of the juveniles appeared before Magistrate Burke in the District “A” Criminal Court today and pleaded guilty to the offences.

They were each granted bail of three thousand dollars ($3,000.00 Bds), with one surety each.

Those three juveniles are scheduled to reappear on Friday, July 31st, 2026.

The remaining two juveniles are scheduled to appear in the Juvenile Court on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026.