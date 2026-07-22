Five-year transformation plan in works to modernise Barbados Postal Service admin Published: July 22, 2026 | Updated: July 22, 2026 1 minute read Government is taking steps to modernise the Barbados Postal Service with a five-year transformation plan in the works. Vonardo Corbin reports. Post navigation Previous: Parent advocate questions CXC’s decision to discontinue SBAsNext: New Antigua-Barbados air service strengthens regional connectivity Related Stories 1 minute read Bajan all-rounder Joshua Bishop poised for maiden Windies Test call-up admin July 22, 2026 1 minute read De Big Show Tent lives up to its name on judging night admin July 22, 2026 1 minute read New Antigua-Barbados air service strengthens regional connectivity admin July 22, 2026 1 minute read CDB launches regional programme to accelerate renewable energy transition admin July 22, 2026 1 minute read Parent advocate questions CXC’s decision to discontinue SBAs admin July 22, 2026 1 minute read Free tickets for Sir Garfield Sobers’ state funeral to be available islandwide admin July 22, 2026 We Are De Crop Over Vibe Young calypsonians face judges at Rhythms of Legacy Tent 1 Young calypsonians face judges at Rhythms of Legacy Tent July 21, 2026 Super Gladiators face the judges 2 Super Gladiators face the judges July 21, 2026 Barbados crowns new Junior Monarchs 3 Barbados crowns new Junior Monarchs July 20, 2026 Twenty-four bands fill streets for Junior Kadooment 4 Twenty-four bands fill streets for Junior Kadooment July 18, 2026